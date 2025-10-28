Part 4 of our major update series is here! This update brings several improvements and additions aimed at making the game more immersive and laying the groundwork for future systems.

What’s new in this update:

Revamped Map Design: The layout and design of the map have been improved to enhance immersion and make space for new gameplay systems.

Laboratory Added: Blast doors and tunnels have been removed due to confusion and lack of purpose. In their place, a laboratory has been introduced, enriching the game’s lore and serving a role in the game’s ending.

Cargo System: You can now unload cargo from the train using the levers on the dock pillars. Currently, crates are purely functional, but more features will be added in future updates.

Game Intro: A new introduction sequence has been added to guide players into the game world.

Main Menu Enhancements: Enjoy new music and an improved layout for the main menu.

UI Improvements: The user interface has been refined for better clarity and usability.

New Symptoms & Sounds: Several new symptoms have been added. For example, NPCs with a cough symptom will now occasionally cough.

Stethoscope Functionality: You can now use the stethoscope to listen to the breathing of NPCs you are examining.

This update is focused on improving immersion, gameplay clarity, and laying the foundation for exciting new features in future updates.