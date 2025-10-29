Hey Survivors,
This update marks a milestone for Rooted, introducing our migration to Unreal Engine 5.6 alongside deep optimizations and new character systems.
It’s a significant step toward a smoother, more stable, and more realistic experience.
General
Migrated the entire project to Unreal Engine 5.6
Major open world optimization, resulting in significantly faster loading times
Reworked berry and junk scattering across the environment, fixing the micro-freeze that occurred when collecting berries
Added a new settings management system, improving stability and flexibility
Graphics
DLSS 4, FSR 4, and Nvidia Frame Generation
Character
Integrated Mutable: reworked the equipment system to use Mutable, improving stability, performance, and multiplayer replication
Added female characters
Added a full female clothing set
Updated locomotion and several animations based on community feedback
Note: We’re aware of the current skin rendering of characters. This will be improved in a future update to achieve a higher level of realism.
Optimization
CPU Optimization
Large optimization pass reducing overall CPU load
Performance gains may vary depending on your setup, if your system is GPU-bottlenecked, you might not feel the full improvement yet
Environment
Communication Tower: currently being upgraded to high-poly for enhanced visual fidelity
Started implementing tessellation to improve realism while also aiming for better performance
Thank you all for your continuous support and feedback. Keep sharing your thoughts on Discord and Steam. It truly helps us shape the world of Rooted.
See you in the woods, Survivors!
Changed files in this update