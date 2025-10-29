 Skip to content
29 October 2025 Build 20574463 Edited 29 October 2025 – 18:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey Survivors,

This update marks a milestone for Rooted, introducing our migration to Unreal Engine 5.6 alongside deep optimizations and new character systems.
It’s a significant step toward a smoother, more stable, and more realistic experience.

General

  • Migrated the entire project to Unreal Engine 5.6

  • Major open world optimization, resulting in significantly faster loading times

  • Reworked berry and junk scattering across the environment, fixing the micro-freeze that occurred when collecting berries

  • Added a new settings management system, improving stability and flexibility

Graphics

  • DLSS 4, FSR 4, and Nvidia Frame Generation

Character

  • Integrated Mutable: reworked the equipment system to use Mutable, improving stability, performance, and multiplayer replication

  • Added female characters

  • Added a full female clothing set

  • Updated locomotion and several animations based on community feedback


Note: We’re aware of the current skin rendering of characters. This will be improved in a future update to achieve a higher level of realism.

Optimization

  • CPU Optimization

  • Large optimization pass reducing overall CPU load

  • Performance gains may vary depending on your setup, if your system is GPU-bottlenecked, you might not feel the full improvement yet

Environment

  • Communication Tower: currently being upgraded to high-poly for enhanced visual fidelity

  • Started implementing tessellation to improve realism while also aiming for better performance

Thank you all for your continuous support and feedback. Keep sharing your thoughts on Discord and Steam. It truly helps us shape the world of Rooted.

See you in the woods, Survivors!

