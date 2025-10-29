Hey Survivors,



This update marks a milestone for Rooted, introducing our migration to Unreal Engine 5.6 alongside deep optimizations and new character systems.

It’s a significant step toward a smoother, more stable, and more realistic experience.

General

Migrated the entire project to Unreal Engine 5.6

Major open world optimization , resulting in significantly faster loading times

Reworked berry and junk scattering across the environment, fixing the micro-freeze that occurred when collecting berries

Added a new settings management system, improving stability and flexibility

Graphics

DLSS 4, FSR 4, and Nvidia Frame Generation

Character

Integrated Mutable : reworked the equipment system to use Mutable, improving stability , performance , and multiplayer replication

Added female characters

Added a full female clothing set

Updated locomotion and several animations based on community feedback



Note: We’re aware of the current skin rendering of characters. This will be improved in a future update to achieve a higher level of realism.

Optimization

CPU Optimization

Large optimization pass reducing overall CPU load

Performance gains may vary depending on your setup, if your system is GPU-bottlenecked, you might not feel the full improvement yet

Environment

Communication Tower: currently being upgraded to high-poly for enhanced visual fidelity

Started implementing tessellation to improve realism while also aiming for better performance



Thank you all for your continuous support and feedback. Keep sharing your thoughts on Discord and Steam. It truly helps us shape the world of Rooted.

See you in the woods, Survivors!