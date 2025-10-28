 Skip to content
28 October 2025 Build 20574449 Edited 28 October 2025 – 14:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The journey has only just begun! 🚀
After an incredible Early Access journey, we’re thrilled to officially launch the full version of [Game Name]. This is just the start — there’s so much more to come, and we can’t wait to share it with you.

What’s New in This Update:

  • Network Optimizations: We’ve improved network performance to make multiplayer smoother and more stable than ever.

  • Hospital Fixes: Various bugs have been addressed:

    • Characters no longer get stuck instead of triggering the Game Over panel.

    • If a player is caught while in Dead mode, their character will now properly disappear instead of remaining visible.

Looking Ahead:
Thank you all for your incredible support during Early Access. Your feedback has been invaluable in shaping the game. And the adventure doesn’t stop here — a big multiplayer surprise is coming soon that you won’t want to miss!

The journey continues, and it’s bigger and better than ever!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3339101
