The journey has only just begun! 🚀

After an incredible Early Access journey, we’re thrilled to officially launch the full version of [Game Name]. This is just the start — there’s so much more to come, and we can’t wait to share it with you.

What’s New in This Update:

Network Optimizations: We’ve improved network performance to make multiplayer smoother and more stable than ever.

Hospital Fixes: Various bugs have been addressed: Characters no longer get stuck instead of triggering the Game Over panel. If a player is caught while in Dead mode, their character will now properly disappear instead of remaining visible.



Looking Ahead:

Thank you all for your incredible support during Early Access. Your feedback has been invaluable in shaping the game. And the adventure doesn’t stop here — a big multiplayer surprise is coming soon that you won’t want to miss!

The journey continues, and it’s bigger and better than ever!