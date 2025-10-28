GB & PC Version:

Bombs now light back up if they connect to a blue thing.

Targets will now enter a third state if targeted by more than one bomb.

Fixed rows/columns with 0 walls not lighting up when a wall is placed in them.



PC Version:

Added a red palette swap of the green tileset.

Added a shimmer effect to the frame and outer buttons as a burn-in countermeasure.

Increased the speed of the flood fill effect.

Reduced the size of the outer tilemap for improved performance.

Outside the frame of the green tileset is now black instead of green.

Adjusted the OpenGL version listed in the readme.txt.