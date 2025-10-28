 Skip to content
28 October 2025 Build 20574422 Edited 28 October 2025 – 14:09:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

GB & PC Version:

  • Fixed rows/columns with 0 walls not lighting up when a wall is placed in them.

  • Targets will now enter a third state if targeted by more than one bomb.

  • Bombs now light back up if they connect to a blue thing.


PC Version:

  • Added a red palette swap of the green tileset.

  • Added a shimmer effect to the frame and outer buttons as a burn-in countermeasure.

  • Increased the speed of the flood fill effect.

  • Reduced the size of the outer tilemap for improved performance.

  • Outside the frame of the green tileset is now black instead of green.

  • Adjusted the OpenGL version listed in the readme.txt.

  • Added instructions to the readme.txt for how to disable the shimmer effect if desired.


GB Version:

  • Various performance improvements, most notably the flood fill effect is now faster.

