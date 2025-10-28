Hi users!
Glitch finally struck, but we fought back. Here’s a tiny non-patch that aimed to:
• Fix the interaction issue on touchscreen-enabled computers
• Fix a font issue on the Chinese version
Wishing you no fun with our non-game!
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Hi users!
Glitch finally struck, but we fought back. Here’s a tiny non-patch that aimed to:
• Fix the interaction issue on touchscreen-enabled computers
• Fix a font issue on the Chinese version
Wishing you no fun with our non-game!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update