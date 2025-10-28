 Skip to content
28 October 2025 Build 20574409
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi users!

Glitch finally struck, but we fought back. Here’s a tiny non-patch that aimed to:

• Fix the interaction issue on touchscreen-enabled computers

• Fix a font issue on the Chinese version

Wishing you no fun with our non-game!

Changed files in this update

Windows There is no game : Wrong dimension Windows Depot 1240211
