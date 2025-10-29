🕯️ The Doors Are Open 🕯️

Our haunted café is alive once more - My Little Café Nightmare is now in Early Access! ☕💀

Since the demo, you’ve streamed, brewed, and laughed your way through our ghostly halls and now, you can finally step behind the counter for the (almost) full experience. Here is what we have planned for the next months!



👉 Unsure if you want to get the game? Watch the trailer again!

The demo will stay live but we will reduce the level you can reach by one in the following weeks. This means that also the unlockable content will be reduced.

If you want to share your cafe interior with other cafe owners, feel free to share a snapshot on our Discord!

🕸️ Join us here: https://discord.gg/UGdC24k8eQ

The lights are low, the kettle’s whistling… and your first customers are waiting.

Welcome back to My Little Café Nightmare. ☕👻