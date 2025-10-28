 Skip to content
Major 28 October 2025 Build 20574373 Edited 28 October 2025 – 14:39:31 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community



Halloween Update 1.3

This Halloween, Perpetuo grows darker, stranger, and far more terrifying.
We’ve expanded the game by roughly 50% in content and lore, making this the most intense version so far.


Here’s what’s new in Update 1.3:

• New areas to explore in Hollow Hills, along with expanded versions of existing ones.
• New puzzles and new mechanics to keep you thinking... and watching your back.
• New interactions, objects, and environmental text to deepen the narrative.
• A new collectible diary to uncover hidden truth.
• A new achievement to challenge completionists.
• New language support, including fully localized French (with more to come).
• New graphical options, such as the ability to disable Depth of Field.
• New ambient sound effects and more haunting music.
• Improved pacing, polish, and performance across all loops.
• And all of this prepares the game for its upcoming Final Content Update…

Thank you for playing and helping us shape Perpetuo as it evolves.
Stay close to the lights. And if the apartment changes... don’t look away.

— Nightwolf Games

