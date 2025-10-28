 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Hollow Knight Escape From Duckov Counter-Strike 2 911 Operator Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
28 October 2025 Build 20574247 Edited 28 October 2025 – 14:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Added some additional stats to the main monitor.

They are not formatted yet, also missing a background :)

Of course they are also saved. Once some unlocking feature is integrated they will be detected accordingly.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2824321
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link