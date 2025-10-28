Update content:

Ground operation mode: eerie2_go_isolation. The attacking side needs to capture two strongholds, while the defending side needs to hold the strongholds for a specified period of time. Both sides can use tanks and apc for combat.

Vehicle system: Now vehicles can get in and get out, add T80 main battle tank and M1A2 main battle tank. The tutorial map for tanks will in next update.

New clothing: maid outfit, Alice's clothing remake, bulletproof vest with backpack added.

Breast shaking effect