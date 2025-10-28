- Fixed an issue where the pendant [Power of Orange] displayed an incorrect count.
- Fixed an incorrect Chinese localization text for [Grandpa Mushroom].
- Fixed a bug in Foresee Mode where the disaster year [Complete Exhaustion] could cause an automatic draw leading directly to an explosion.
- To prevent issues such as unusable cards or incorrect card layer ordering, shortcut keys for selling or discarding have been disabled while dragging cards.
- Fixed an issue where having the pendant [Thorn Staff] caused [Orange Rain], [Iron Rod], [Golden Needle], or [Ritual of Rebirth] to miscalculate HP loss and result in unintended death.
- Fixed an issue in the Blood Magic disaster year where certain cards could still be played even if they would result in death.
- Fixed a problem where some text boxes in the Year-End Bonus income summary would overflow.
