28 October 2025 Build 20574143 Edited 28 October 2025 – 13:19:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  1. Fixed an issue where the pendant [Power of Orange] displayed an incorrect count.

  2. Fixed an incorrect Chinese localization text for [Grandpa Mushroom].

  3. Fixed a bug in Foresee Mode where the disaster year [Complete Exhaustion] could cause an automatic draw leading directly to an explosion.

  4. To prevent issues such as unusable cards or incorrect card layer ordering, shortcut keys for selling or discarding have been disabled while dragging cards.

  5. Fixed an issue where having the pendant [Thorn Staff] caused [Orange Rain], [Iron Rod], [Golden Needle], or [Ritual of Rebirth] to miscalculate HP loss and result in unintended death.

  6. Fixed an issue in the Blood Magic disaster year where certain cards could still be played even if they would result in death.

  7. Fixed a problem where some text boxes in the Year-End Bonus income summary would overflow.

