Hi everyone!

This update brings a rework to player consumables and the way players use them. Based on the feedback and after watching a couple of gameplay videos, I've noticed that while consumables give players a chance to bypass complicated in-game moments, they were very cumbersome to use. Players had to constantly rebuy consumables, and the majority of people (myself included) kind of forgot to do that or just didn't bother at all. So I've reworked the way consumables are handled.

Right now, instead of buying charges for a consumable, you're unlocking it and all of the charges are restored automatically over time. This hopefully will make the game slightly easier in places, while keeping it somewhat (I'm afraid to use this word) balanced.

Changelog:

- Reworked consumables.

Pretty much all of the previous consumables were removed (disabled), and 24 new consumables were added. The majority of them are variations of the past consumables, but they should be a bit more balanced with a new "charge" system.

- Added maximum falling velocity.

- Slightly increased fall distance before taking damage.

Both of those changes should make falling damage a bit more manageable. And, if you have enough health, you're able to survive even the longest fall.

- Hitting a ceiling with your head now removes all upward velocity.

- Block placement distance is increased by approximately 90%.

- Added tooltip appear/disappear animation.

- Tooltip now properly scales in width instead of the inner text.

- Unloaded blocks now have collision.

This change is experimental. It was intentional to keep unloaded blocks without collision for optimization purposes, but that idea had a lot of... flaws. The player's death camera was flying straight through the ground, projectiles did pretty much the same thing, and so on and so on.

Items:

- New item: Rusty Sprinting Module. Hold [SHIFT] to increase the wearer's movement speed. Consumes energy.

I'll be adding more movement-related items down the line.

- New item: Rusty Wrench. Has a 10% chance to dismantle "player-created" blocks, retrieving the block's instrument.

- New item: Wrench. Has a 25% chance to dismantle "player-created" blocks, retrieving the block's instrument.

I'll improve the dismantle mechanic even more, but right now, technically, you're able to pick up all of the placeables from the ground if you're lucky, that is.

- New item: Glowstick. Throwable light source that persists for 60 seconds.

- New item: Flare Gun. Gun that shoots light sources that persists for 60 seconds.

- New item: Builder's Schematic. Increases block placement radius by 2.

- "Resource Teleporter MK-3" auto sell chance decreased from 14% to 10%.

- "Resource Teleporter MK-2" auto sell chance decreased from 8% to 6%.

Auto sell chance was extremely good at what it did. With two of these items, you were completely set in terms of cash flow, and it felt really busted, so I had to tweak the values back slightly to keep it in line with other choices.

- Small Dynamite. Energy to use increased from 10 to 25. Damage increased from 15 to 20. Damage is decreased by how far the target is situated from the explosion (up to 25% of the original damage).

- Big Dynamite. Energy to use increased from 50 to 75. Damage increased from 30 to 40. Damage is decreased by how far the target is situated from the explosion (up to 25% of the original damage).

Ah yes, the dynamite. If I were to say it needed a nerf, I would be greatly understating it. I've added a "damage over distance" system that should hopefully make dynamite just as good at destroying low-HP blocks, but at the same time, have its effectiveness reduced against harder blocks.

Bug Fixes:

- Fixed an issue where "No localization" message was appearing for some of the resources.

- Fixed an issue where sometimes bullets were flying the wrong way.

- Fixed an issue where "Throwing rock" was playing a hit sound effect upon throwing it.

- Slightly fixed an issue where unloaded blocks had holes (will improve this behavior even more).

- Minor additions and changes.