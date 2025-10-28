New Content:
- New Game Mode – Defense Mission: fight to reduce your quota!
- New items can now be found in dungeons
- Added a pause feature for solo games.
- Added audible heartbeat sounds when the player’s health is low.
Improvements:
- Melee weapons now display blood when hitting a target.
- Improved several 3D models.
- Rearranged some consoles in the HUB.
- Improved several animations.
Fixes:
- Fixed several collision issues.
- Fixed the robot being too high above the ground.
- Fixed the energy cell price that broke between levels.
- Fixed a translation issue in the settings where the “Lean Right” and “Lean Left” actions were swapped.
- Fixed a bug that could cause menus to overlap.
- Fixed a crash that could occur when one explosion triggered another.
- Fixed a minor bug that allowed interacting twice with a tablet in the tutorial.
Thank you for your support!
