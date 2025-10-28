 Skip to content
28 October 2025 Build 20574042 Edited 28 October 2025 – 13:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New Content:

- New Game Mode – Defense Mission: fight to reduce your quota!

- New items can now be found in dungeons

- Added a pause feature for solo games.

- Added audible heartbeat sounds when the player’s health is low.

Improvements:

- Melee weapons now display blood when hitting a target.

- Improved several 3D models.

- Rearranged some consoles in the HUB.

- Improved several animations.

Fixes:

- Fixed several collision issues.

- Fixed the robot being too high above the ground.

- Fixed the energy cell price that broke between levels.

- Fixed a translation issue in the settings where the “Lean Right” and “Lean Left” actions were swapped.

- Fixed a bug that could cause menus to overlap.

- Fixed a crash that could occur when one explosion triggered another.

- Fixed a minor bug that allowed interacting twice with a tablet in the tutorial.

Thank you for your support!

