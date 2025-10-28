A quick hotfix with UI corrections and small balance updates. More fixes later this week.



[Bug Fixes]

⦁ Mr. Riggs. Fixed an issue where an incorrect number of weapon slots was displayed.

⦁ XOR Railgun. Corrected size: previously shown as Portable, now correctly listed as Medium.



[Balance Changes]

⦁ Mathilde

- Slot 1 now also accepts Experimental weapons.

- Added Slots 3 & 4. Each can equip one Portable Rocket weapon.

- Added a dozer blade at the front which can block enemy shots. It has 20HP and 80 Armor.



• Jackrabbit

- Fixed stats incorrectly displaying 4 weapon slots. It now has 4 weapon slots.



• Arachne

- HP: 500 > 600.