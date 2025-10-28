 Skip to content
28 October 2025 Build 20574030 Edited 28 October 2025 – 13:32:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
A quick hotfix with UI corrections and small balance updates. More fixes later this week.

[Bug Fixes]
⦁ Mr. Riggs. Fixed an issue where an incorrect number of weapon slots was displayed.
⦁ XOR Railgun. Corrected size: previously shown as Portable, now correctly listed as Medium.

[Balance Changes]
⦁ Mathilde
- Slot 1 now also accepts Experimental weapons.
- Added Slots 3 & 4. Each can equip one Portable Rocket weapon.
- Added a dozer blade at the front which can block enemy shots. It has 20HP and 80 Armor.

• Jackrabbit
- Fixed stats incorrectly displaying 4 weapon slots. It now has 4 weapon slots.

• Arachne
- HP: 500 > 600.

