A quick hotfix with UI corrections and small balance updates. More fixes later this week.
[Bug Fixes]
⦁ Mr. Riggs. Fixed an issue where an incorrect number of weapon slots was displayed.
⦁ XOR Railgun. Corrected size: previously shown as Portable, now correctly listed as Medium.
[Balance Changes]
⦁ Mathilde
- Slot 1 now also accepts Experimental weapons.
- Added Slots 3 & 4. Each can equip one Portable Rocket weapon.
- Added a dozer blade at the front which can block enemy shots. It has 20HP and 80 Armor.
• Jackrabbit
- Fixed stats incorrectly displaying 4 weapon slots. It now has 4 weapon slots.
• Arachne
- HP: 500 > 600.
Update 0.2.2.1 - Hotfix
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update