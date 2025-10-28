Hi everyone,
There's a new patch live now with some minor fixes. These include:
Fix to "invisible wall" bug in downstairs area
Minor animation fixes
Fixed some objects clippiing incorrectly
Fixed minor issues with AutoSave name variable
Changed files in this update