POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ REDSEC Battlefield™ REDSEC Hollow Knight Call of Duty® Escape From Duckov
28 October 2025 Build 20574023 Edited 28 October 2025 – 15:59:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi everyone,

There's a new patch live now with some minor fixes. These include:

  • Fix to "invisible wall" bug in downstairs area

  • Minor animation fixes

  • Fixed some objects clippiing incorrectly

  • Fixed minor issues with AutoSave name variable

