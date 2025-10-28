After an extensive testing period in Beta Branch with the help of our dedicated players, we are moving the new version of Awesomenauts to the main branch.



All players who already own Awesomenauts on Steam can update to the new version for free and new players can purchase the game for $19.99. The paid Starstorm and Overdrive expansions are now included in the base game, all of the content and character skins that were previously pulled offline are back, and in-game chat has been re-enabled.



To ensure that Awesomenauts is an enjoyable and welcoming experience we will be monitoring reports of inappropriate behaviour. Moderation will follow a three strike rule: the first strike will result in a one week timeout, second strike will result in a one month timeout, and the third strike will be a permanent ban. Our standards of player behavior are aligned with Steam’s Rules and Guidelines.



Accounts that were reported in the past few months will be timed out, accounts that were reported multiple times will be banned.



To report player behavior please continue to use the ticket system in the Atari Club Discord server .



Thank you for your patience and support in getting Awesomenauts to a sustainable state. It’s been quite a journey but we think the outcome was worth the effort and we remain committed to the community and this game’s long-term success.

See you in the game nauts!



