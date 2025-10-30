 Skip to content
Major 30 October 2025 Build 20573904 Edited 30 October 2025 – 12:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Dust Raiders v1.5.2 – “Raid Mode” Update =

New Mode: Raid

The Windmill is under siege - and this time, you’re not roaming the wasteland. You’re defending it. Introducing Raid Mode, a new combat-focused experience where every decision counts. Dive into a relentless, roguelike gauntlet of escalating battles that culminate in a brutal final boss fight.

Between skirmishes, you’ll catch your breath in the enclave:

  • Workshop: repair your ride, upgrade your weapons, or grab something new.

  • Shelter: recruit fresh blood to replace fallen crew.

  • Rest areas: patch up, reload, and prepare for the next push.

No world exploration. No distractions. Just pure combat, tactical builds, and survival under pressure. If your Roamer goes down — that run’s over. But every defeat teaches you something new… and maybe the next run will take you all the way.

You can access Raid Mode directly from New Game → Raid. Sharpen your skills, test your setups, and see how far you can push your luck.

