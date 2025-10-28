🩹 Quick Patch – Stability & Temporary Fixes

Hey everyone,

This is a small interim patch to smooth out some of the biggest issues from the last build. Enemy AI should get stuck less frequently (if at all), and every level now guarantees at least one active mission objective.



This isn’t the big AI overhaul yet—but it should make your runs smoother and more playable while we finalize the next major patch. 🧠



⚙️ What’s Fixed / Improved

Enemy AI pathing — adjusted navigation logic to reduce cases where enemies freeze or fail to pursue players.

Mission spawning — ensured that every level includes at least one functioning mission objective.

General stability — small backend tweaks to reduce runtime hiccups and improve overall consistency.

🔧 Next Major Patch Focus

Full AI rework — smarter pathfinding, dynamic decision-making, and better scare timing.

Mission system improvements — more objective types, clearer mission tracking, and varied gameplay flow.

Environment upgrades — visual polish, atmosphere passes, and refined lighting to elevate tension.

💬 Keep the Feedback Coming

This small patch is just the start of broader fixes in progress.

Your reports help a lot—especially with tracking AI behavior and mission inconsistencies.

Join our Discord to share clips, feedback, or suggestions:

Click

here to join the community 📣

🌕 Thank You

We appreciate your patience as we roll out these fixes. A major patch is in development, and it’ll bring deeper improvements across AI, missions, and performance.

See you under the Blood Moon. 🩸