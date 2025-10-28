Hi Builders!ːthebuilderːːladyengineerː

🔸 Automatic selection of items on the rack for cutting in Japanese House ⛩️🔸 No more falling underground in the Italian pizzeria task (if you fell earlier, “unstuck” from the menu level will help) 🍕🔸 improved issues with throwing the vehicle into space 🚀❌🔸 Dutch language has been added 🌷🔸 Italian language has been added 🟩⬜🟥We are aware of issues with the language updating correctly (when you change it) and are working to resolve them. If you have problem with it - after change restart game ✔️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️If you would like to ❤️❤️, please share your opinion about the game with other players! Just go to the shop:Scroll down a little, and you should find the option. Your positive feedback gives us strength!Have Fun! 🤗Team House Builder 2