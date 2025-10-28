Hi Builders!ːthebuilderːːladyengineerː
Third update is live🔥
🔸 Automatic selection of items on the rack for cutting in Japanese House ⛩️
🔸 No more falling underground in the Italian pizzeria task (if you fell earlier, “unstuck” from the menu level will help) 🍕
🔸 improved issues with throwing the vehicle into space 🚀❌
🔸 Dutch language has been added 🌷
🔸 Italian language has been added 🟩⬜🟥
We are aware of issues with the language updating correctly (when you change it) and are working to resolve them. If you have problem with it - after change restart game ✔️
⚠️❗️ Remember - House Builder 2 is in Early Access. Gameplay errors can happen! Therefore, we look forward to your feedback. Most bugs are being fixed thanks to your reports.We kindly ask for your understanding. In addition, new solutions are also being introduced thanks to you – that's why we read every single one of your ideas! ❗️⚠️
Have Fun! 🤗
Team House Builder 2
