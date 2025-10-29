- Fixed issue where Enforced Ambassador objectives were counting as failed when successfully completing the level
- Fixed issue with Demonic Vacuum relic was spawning during the player's turn (i.e. via Taunt)
Hotfix (v1.2.11822)
Update notes via Steam Community
