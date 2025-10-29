 Skip to content
29 October 2025 Build 20573783
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed issue where Enforced Ambassador objectives were counting as failed when successfully completing the level
  • Fixed issue with Demonic Vacuum relic was spawning during the player's turn (i.e. via Taunt)

Changed files in this update

Fights in Tight Spaces Content Depot 1265821
