The taxi flare has been adjusted and tested again as it seemed to not work properly.also added the option to go to the second house via the taxi flare.a build height limit has now been added.The baths and showers can be placed and used anywhere now due to not being able to be used in player built buildings before now you can.The player built buildings have had there draw distance doubled.
Update 28/10/25
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update