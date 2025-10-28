 Skip to content
28 October 2025 Build 20573763 Edited 28 October 2025 – 13:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The taxi flare has been adjusted and tested again as it seemed to not work properly.also added the option to go to the second house via the taxi flare.a build height limit has now been added.The baths and showers can be placed and used anywhere now due to not being able to be used in player built buildings before now you can.The player built buildings have had there draw distance doubled.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3379751
