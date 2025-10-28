 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Hollow Knight Escape From Duckov Counter-Strike 2 911 Operator Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
28 October 2025 Build 20573758 Edited 28 October 2025 – 13:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Added tooltips on hover.

Added canvas grid settings.

Added the ability to switch tools using hotkeys.

Fixed an issue with selecting custom body and border colors.

Fixed an issue with floating windows where drawing would stop working.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2476951
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2476952
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2476953
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link