28 October 2025 Build 20573705 Edited 28 October 2025 – 13:06:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Hey there! I’m Mark, and I’m super excited 😄 to share with you our brand-new interior and exterior design editor game! 🏡🎮

Create stunning interiors and exteriors, decorate and experiment with styles, colors, and materials — turning ordinary spaces into true works of art. 🎨🛋️

Thousands of items, tens of thousands of combinations — no limits, no boundaries — just pure creativity and inspiration! 🚀💡

Join the design exhibition, showcase your masterpieces 🖼️, and get reactions and views from the community! 💬❤️👀

Windows Depot 1940872
