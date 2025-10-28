 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Hollow Knight Escape From Duckov Counter-Strike 2 911 Operator Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
28 October 2025 Build 20573540 Edited 28 October 2025 – 12:52:27 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New Game Mode:

The Daily Jam is finally here!

-Compete on a new track every single day and earn coins

-Everyone has one shot each day to win, with a 5 minute practice session and a 5 minute main race

-Play at any time within the 24 hour window each day

-Most laps completed in the time limit wins, tie breaker goes to the racer with the lowest combined time of all their completed laps

-Check out the live rankings at any time

-Check back the next day to see how you ranked and retrieve your prize

-Receive a coin bonus for every lap you complete in the main race

-Join the discord to leave recommendations for tracks that should be added to the daily jam

Bug Fixes:

-Fix for crash after playing for awhile due to a memory leak

-Potential fix for some direct input controllers/wheels that had issues

-Fixed issue with some special characters in usernames causing save files to fail to load

Changed files in this update

Depot 3484641
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link