New Game Mode:
The Daily Jam is finally here!
-Compete on a new track every single day and earn coins
-Everyone has one shot each day to win, with a 5 minute practice session and a 5 minute main race
-Play at any time within the 24 hour window each day
-Most laps completed in the time limit wins, tie breaker goes to the racer with the lowest combined time of all their completed laps
-Check out the live rankings at any time
-Check back the next day to see how you ranked and retrieve your prize
-Receive a coin bonus for every lap you complete in the main race
-Join the discord to leave recommendations for tracks that should be added to the daily jam
Bug Fixes:
-Fix for crash after playing for awhile due to a memory leak
-Potential fix for some direct input controllers/wheels that had issues
-Fixed issue with some special characters in usernames causing save files to fail to load
Changed files in this update