You can now play "Curse of Argentum" without the fixed camera perspective!

This setting can be enabled in the options menu under "GAME" settings.

Note: This view-mode is a bonus addition, and is not the way the game was designed nor intended to be played. Still, if there are any issues send them through and I will try to resolve them.

Note: The fixed camera is still used in the maze section as it is important for the puzzle design.

Also: