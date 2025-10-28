 Skip to content
28 October 2025 Build 20573503
Update notes via Steam Community

You can now play "Curse of Argentum" without the fixed camera perspective!

This setting can be enabled in the options menu under "GAME" settings.

Note: This view-mode is a bonus addition, and is not the way the game was designed nor intended to be played. Still, if there are any issues send them through and I will try to resolve them.

Note: The fixed camera is still used in the maze section as it is important for the puzzle design.

Also:

  • Added setting in options menu to skip 2 opening cutscenes.

