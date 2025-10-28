What's that sound? It's the Pack Lunch Halloween Event!

So expect lots of sweets, pumpkins, and more sweets!

New features in Update 1.4:

New Bonus Stage , raising the total levels to 120!;

New Trick-or-Treat Basket design to fill with lots of tasty treats;

New Chocolate Bars to join the chewy sweets and caramel apples;

New Pumpkin Patch stage art;

2 new Eyeball block designs and 6 new Purple, Green and Black level backgrounds; each featuring a different Halloween icon (including one feline you might recognise from a future game release of mine); and,

2 new Achievements.

This is the fourth FREE Bonus Stage added to Pack Lunch since launch and it serves as the first overall Bonus Stage in the game. You can access this new Bonus Stage from the Bonus Stages menu once you have completed Stage 1.

Other changes in Update 1.4:

Mysterious new button on the Home Menu; and,

Updated store page assets.

Other Important News:

This update also marks one month until the release of my new game: The Kintsugi Cat ; a pottery themed jigsaw puzzle game with jagged triangle based pieces. You can check it out here. Please don't forget to Wishlist it and follow me here for more details on future and upcoming releases.