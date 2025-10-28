Hello Hunters!
We have a new update for you! This update completely remodels the red deer with higher detail, better fur textures and lifts it up on par with the other deer species in the game. Red deer was the first animal we ever created and implemented into the game so it was definitely the time to update it. We are very proud of it! The update also improves loading stuttering when moving in the map, so playing the game is smoother as well. Enjoy hunting the new red deer and happy hunting!
Completely new red deer remodel
More accurate and detailed model for both stag and hind
Reworked all fur types with new textures
Remodeled trophy mounts and trophy statues
Improved terrain loading when moving in the world
Improved billboard loading and rendering
To celebrate the update, we've put the game on 30% discount!
Now is a great time to get it or buy for a friend to join you on a red deer hunt.
