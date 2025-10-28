Hello Hunters!

We have a new update for you! This update completely remodels the red deer with higher detail, better fur textures and lifts it up on par with the other deer species in the game. Red deer was the first animal we ever created and implemented into the game so it was definitely the time to update it. We are very proud of it! The update also improves loading stuttering when moving in the map, so playing the game is smoother as well. Enjoy hunting the new red deer and happy hunting!

Completely new red deer remodel

More accurate and detailed model for both stag and hind

Reworked all fur types with new textures

Remodeled trophy mounts and trophy statues



Improved terrain loading when moving in the world

Improved billboard loading and rendering

To celebrate the update, we've put the game on 30% discount!

Now is a great time to get it or buy for a friend to join you on a red deer hunt.

Did you run into an issue or want to give us feedback? Join our Discord server:

https://discord.gg/gGmSAA8Prd

Follow Korpi Games:

linktr.ee/korpigames

Follow us on Facebook: https://bit.ly/3DDP0QV

Follow us on Twitter: @VirtualHunterVR

Subscribe to our Youtube channel:

Follow us on Twitch: korpigamesoy

Website: http://virtualhuntervr.com