Major 28 October 2025 Build 20573357 Edited 28 October 2025 – 14:09:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🚨 Global Challenge Update has arrived! 🚨

Inmates, listen up. The warden thought he could keep things predictable… but we've just smuggled in a whole new way to shake up your escape plans. The Challenge Update is here, and it's all about proving you've got what it takes when the pressure's on.

Challenge Modes & Leaderboards

New challenge modes are live! Each comes with its own leaderboard, so you can finally prove who's the top digger in the block.

Fresh Achievements

Think you've seen it all? New achievements tied to the challenges are waiting to be unlocked.

Stronger Upgrades

Every mode now includes a new tier of item upgrades. Sharper shovels, better tools, faster progress.

Prison Life, Spiced Up

The canteen and the yard aren't just for passing time. We've added new mini-games to keep you sharp between escape attempts.

Rare Contraband

Keep your eyes open: rare items are hidden around the prison. Deliver them to Big Jeremie or Mr. Suit if you want to earn their favor.

Fixes & Tweaks

And of course, we've patched up a few cracks in the walls.

