New Maps by @Map Creator !
Festering Woods (revamped) @Polliwagon
Crystal Cave (revamped) @Pardow
Swamp Wilderness (new map Lv60-65) @Polliwagon
(Also cleaned up all map nav meshes and did a bit of optimisation, let me know if you still fall through the ground or if lag improved at all)
Happy Halloween!
Very mini Halloween themed extras
Added two cute hats, you can gather pumpkins in specific maps and craft them in Festering Woods
New Gear
New NG Book
Revamped NG Mace
11 Hats
3 Staves
1 Mace
1 Artifact Set
Improvements/Fixes
Moved Priest Master to Sanctum
Balance Changes
Removed crit def from monsters (buff/consistency for crit builds)
Shinobi clone cost: 50 > 75 MP% (testing)
Reduced cast times of Zeal, Smite, Sacred Aegis, Radiance
Changed Kunais to ranged substats / autoattacks should be ranged now
[Update 0.6.1] Swamp Wilderness
