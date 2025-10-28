 Skip to content
28 October 2025 Build 20573322 Edited 28 October 2025 – 13:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
New Maps by @Map Creator !
Festering Woods (revamped) @Polliwagon
Crystal Cave (revamped) @Pardow
Swamp Wilderness (new map Lv60-65) @Polliwagon
(Also cleaned up all map nav meshes and did a bit of optimisation, let me know if you still fall through the ground or if lag improved at all)

Happy Halloween!
Very mini Halloween themed extras
Added two cute hats, you can gather pumpkins in specific maps and craft them in Festering Woods

New Gear
New NG Book
Revamped NG Mace
11 Hats
3 Staves
1 Mace
1 Artifact Set

Improvements/Fixes
Moved Priest Master to Sanctum

Balance Changes
Removed crit def from monsters (buff/consistency for crit builds)
Shinobi clone cost: 50 > 75 MP% (testing)
Reduced cast times of Zeal, Smite, Sacred Aegis, Radiance
Changed Kunais to ranged substats / autoattacks should be ranged now

Changed files in this update

