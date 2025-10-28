New Maps by @Map Creator !

Festering Woods (revamped) @Polliwagon

Crystal Cave (revamped) @Pardow

Swamp Wilderness (new map Lv60-65) @Polliwagon

(Also cleaned up all map nav meshes and did a bit of optimisation, let me know if you still fall through the ground or if lag improved at all)



Happy Halloween!

Very mini Halloween themed extras

Added two cute hats, you can gather pumpkins in specific maps and craft them in Festering Woods



New Gear

New NG Book

Revamped NG Mace

11 Hats

3 Staves

1 Mace

1 Artifact Set



Improvements/Fixes

Moved Priest Master to Sanctum



Balance Changes

Removed crit def from monsters (buff/consistency for crit builds)

Shinobi clone cost: 50 > 75 MP% (testing)

Reduced cast times of Zeal, Smite, Sacred Aegis, Radiance

Changed Kunais to ranged substats / autoattacks should be ranged now