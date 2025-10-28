🔥 Launch-month bonus: the item drop timer is halved — 15 minutes, during the first month after release.

What’s new vs the demo:

More outfits and hairstyles.

UI Styles — collect them like outfits and switch them to match your mood.

Trading on the Steam Community Market — buy and sell items to complete your collection faster.

Achievements added.

Lots of improvements and additional settings based on your feedback.

Huge thanks to everyone who played the demo!

If you met the conditions described in Discord, gift items will be granted on your first login. Didn’t receive them? Message us on Discord — we’ll help.

Share the game and invite your friends — collecting the collection is more fun together. Have fun! 💛