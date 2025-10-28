Thank you for playing Station Master RPG!

Here's what's new in this update:

Fixed savegames taking very long to load if there are many passengers at the station

Fixed passengers going home after using automatic ticket gates

Fixed passengers not finding their way to the platform in some cases

Added option to enable "debug flags" which are red flags placed where a passenger could not find their way to the platform

I am now about a month behind schedule with updates due to my recent illness. However, I will do my best to catch up.

If you stumble across any problem with the game, make sure to report it in the Steam Community section!

Thanks to all of you for playing this game! I really appreciate it!

~ Shioyama