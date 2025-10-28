For players who are currently progressing or have completed the [IMPASSE] Mission , the current [HAVE A "GOOD" TRIP] and [A ROCK AND A HARD PLACE] Mission will be directly cleared

For players currently progressing [HAVE A "GOOD" TRIP] and [A ROCK AND A HARD PLACE] Missions, the current [A ROCK AND A HARD PLACE] Mission will be directly cleared, and the [HAVE A "GOOD" TRIP] Mission will be reset to the initial state to resolve the current mission stuck issue