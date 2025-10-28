 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Hollow Knight Escape From Duckov Counter-Strike 2 911 Operator Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
28 October 2025 Build 20573218 Edited 28 October 2025 – 12:32:24 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New Content

  • Added a new character in the [Twisted Ruin]. If you have completed all events of [Katniss Shaded], you will be able to interact with it to trigger certain challenging late-game events actively.

Adjustment

  • Adjusted the random mechanism for daily missions. If you have already reached the highest relationship with an organization, its daily mission will be significantly reduced

  • Adjusted the classes of An-Guan Ranger, Archer Battalion Ranger, Liu-Yun Army Mounted Marksman, and Han-Hai Battalion Mounted Archer from [Cavalry] to [Marksman]

  • Removed the usage restriction for the [Silver in the Heart] skill. [Oriana Sarin] can now use it normally

  • Removed the usage restriction for the [Scorpion Sting] skill. [Rebecca Candle] can now use it normally

  • Removed the usage restriction for [Holy Mercy] Skill

  • Added [Two-handed Weapon] talent for the player character's [Rogue] class

  • Adjusted some skills to balance their damage

  • Decreased the power of [Stolas] Skill

  • Corrected [Yin-Yang Balance] Ability bonus from +2 Resistance, +2 Resistance to +2 Armor, +2 Resistance

  • Added [Revival Hall] in the Loong City

  • Increased treatment reserves at all medical facilities

  • Adjust all Soldier Shops in the industry store to use Ducat for purchasing

  • Increased peddler's good stock in all shops

  • Adjusted the start timing for many missions. More difficult missions will now only begin when the player's combat power is sufficient for some conditions

  • Slightly increased the text size

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where [HAVE A "GOOD" TRIP] and [A ROCK AND A HARD PLACE] Missions would appear repeatedly

    Note:

    • For players who are currently progressing or have completed the [IMPASSE] Mission, the current [HAVE A "GOOD" TRIP] and [A ROCK AND A HARD PLACE] Mission will be directly cleared

    • For players currently progressing [HAVE A "GOOD" TRIP] and [A ROCK AND A HARD PLACE] Missions, the current [A ROCK AND A HARD PLACE] Mission will be directly cleared, and the [HAVE A "GOOD" TRIP] Mission will be reset to the initial state to resolve the current mission stuck issue

  • Fixed an issue where some items in [Su Xiu] related missions could not be obtained properly

  • Fixed an issue where finishing the battle with [Su Xiu] might cause the game to freeze

  • Fixed an issue where [Pei Xingzhong] didn't properly return to the team in the [HUMAN NATURE'S VICE] Mission

  • Fixed an issue where the [BLOODY HOWLING] Mission couldn't advance the progress

  • Fixed an abnormality in the [THIS CYCLE OF PROSPERITY] Mission

  • Fixed an issue where the [Skyforge Tower] exploration point could not be explored repeatedly

  • Fixed an issue where the [Lunar Scorpion] battle rewards were abnormal

  • Fixed an abnormality in the story performance in the [DEFEATED BUT NOT DISCOURAGED] Mission

  • Fixed the abnormal display issues for [Strict Military Discipline] and [Soulcraft Secret] Ability

  • Fixed the abnormal effects of [Arrow Formation] Ability

  • Fixed an issue where the [HP Affinity] ability could not be stacked properly

  • Fixed an issue where the [Astronomical Bureau Thunder Taoist] and [Longque Army Guard] could not be properly promoted

  • Fixed an issue where AI Legion would cause abnormal attack performance.

  • Fixed an issue where the [Enhancement] interface would display abnormal player equipment

  • Fixed an issue where the soldiers could be improperly promoted

  • Fixed some known text issues

Changed files in this update

Depot 3098141
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link