Added a new character in the [Twisted Ruin]. If you have completed all events of [Katniss Shaded], you will be able to interact with it to trigger certain challenging late-game events actively.
Adjustment
Adjusted the random mechanism for daily missions. If you have already reached the highest relationship with an organization, its daily mission will be significantly reduced
Adjusted the classes of An-Guan Ranger, Archer Battalion Ranger, Liu-Yun Army Mounted Marksman, and Han-Hai Battalion Mounted Archer from [Cavalry] to [Marksman]
Removed the usage restriction for the [Silver in the Heart] skill. [Oriana Sarin] can now use it normally
Removed the usage restriction for the [Scorpion Sting] skill. [Rebecca Candle] can now use it normally
Removed the usage restriction for [Holy Mercy] Skill
Added [Two-handed Weapon] talent for the player character's [Rogue] class
Adjusted some skills to balance their damage
Decreased the power of [Stolas] Skill
Corrected [Yin-Yang Balance] Ability bonus from +2 Resistance, +2 Resistance to +2 Armor, +2 Resistance
Added [Revival Hall] in the Loong City
Increased treatment reserves at all medical facilities
Adjust all Soldier Shops in the industry store to use Ducat for purchasing
Increased peddler's good stock in all shops
Adjusted the start timing for many missions. More difficult missions will now only begin when the player's combat power is sufficient for some conditions
Slightly increased the text size
Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue where [HAVE A "GOOD" TRIP] and [A ROCK AND A HARD PLACE] Missions would appear repeatedly
Note:
For players who are currently progressing or have completed the [IMPASSE] Mission, the current [HAVE A "GOOD" TRIP] and [A ROCK AND A HARD PLACE] Mission will be directly cleared
For players currently progressing [HAVE A "GOOD" TRIP] and [A ROCK AND A HARD PLACE] Missions, the current [A ROCK AND A HARD PLACE] Mission will be directly cleared, and the [HAVE A "GOOD" TRIP] Mission will be reset to the initial state to resolve the current mission stuck issue
Fixed an issue where some items in [Su Xiu] related missions could not be obtained properly
Fixed an issue where finishing the battle with [Su Xiu] might cause the game to freeze
Fixed an issue where [Pei Xingzhong] didn't properly return to the team in the [HUMAN NATURE'S VICE] Mission
Fixed an issue where the [BLOODY HOWLING] Mission couldn't advance the progress
Fixed an abnormality in the [THIS CYCLE OF PROSPERITY] Mission
Fixed an issue where the [Skyforge Tower] exploration point could not be explored repeatedly
Fixed an issue where the [Lunar Scorpion] battle rewards were abnormal
Fixed an abnormality in the story performance in the [DEFEATED BUT NOT DISCOURAGED] Mission
Fixed the abnormal display issues for [Strict Military Discipline] and [Soulcraft Secret] Ability
Fixed the abnormal effects of [Arrow Formation] Ability
Fixed an issue where the [HP Affinity] ability could not be stacked properly
Fixed an issue where the [Astronomical Bureau Thunder Taoist] and [Longque Army Guard] could not be properly promoted
Fixed an issue where AI Legion would cause abnormal attack performance.
Fixed an issue where the [Enhancement] interface would display abnormal player equipment
Fixed an issue where the soldiers could be improperly promoted
Fixed some known text issues
