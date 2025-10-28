 Skip to content
28 October 2025 Build 20573167 Edited 28 October 2025 – 12:52:25 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New Additions

  • Added a Gallery button on the Character Selection screen

  • Added an Encyclopedia page to the Gallery, explaining the specific meanings of some entries

Optimizations & Adjustments

  • Optimized the experience of skipping the spin animation by reducing the animation time

  • Modified the special refresh recommendation algorithm, refining the recommendation rules: If the count of the most numerous type > 6, recommend only that type; in other cases, prioritize recommending the type with the highest count. If the count of the 1st type is less than 5, and the count of the second type is only 1 less than the first type, then prioritize recommending the second type, among other optimizations

  • Modified the shop refresh algorithm: Refreshing the shop has a chance to recommend a lineup; the more refreshes, the higher the recommendation chance, up to a maximum of 10%; If no Link is formed by the 3rd battle, the first shop refresh immediately recommends a type that can form a Link

  • Swapped the mechanics of the Labrador and the Wolf

  • Increased the ATK gained by the Eagle and the Mantis

  • Tiles bound to characters are now unlocked by completing a game with any character, instead of requiring completion with the bound character

  • Increased the chance for Legendary tiles to appear in the shop by +1%

  • In the 7th battle, refreshing the shop has a 4% chance to recommend a type; in the 8th battle, it has an 8% chance

  • When using the Lucky Handle, for battles 1 and 2, if HP loss is greater than 6, reduce the HP loss by 1

  • Changed the Guitar's rarity from 3 to 4

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed the bug preventing the Thumbs Up, Queue Up, and Scrolling Lights achievements from being completed

  • Fixed the conflict bug between the Chinese Dragon and the Hammer

  • Fixed the bug where the Piggy Bank's Coins could exceed the limit

  • Fixed the bug where the Cracker, when obtained, did not update the number of Lands

  • Fixed the bug where the Pug's Lands increase effect did not work for Dice

  • Fixed the issue where the game could not be closed properly

