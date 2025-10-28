Added an Encyclopedia page to the Gallery, explaining the specific meanings of some entries

Optimized the experience of skipping the spin animation by reducing the animation time

Modified the special refresh recommendation algorithm, refining the recommendation rules: If the count of the most numerous type > 6, recommend only that type; in other cases, prioritize recommending the type with the highest count. If the count of the 1st type is less than 5, and the count of the second type is only 1 less than the first type, then prioritize recommending the second type, among other optimizations

Modified the shop refresh algorithm: Refreshing the shop has a chance to recommend a lineup; the more refreshes, the higher the recommendation chance, up to a maximum of 10%; If no Link is formed by the 3rd battle, the first shop refresh immediately recommends a type that can form a Link

Swapped the mechanics of the Labrador and the Wolf

Increased the ATK gained by the Eagle and the Mantis

Tiles bound to characters are now unlocked by completing a game with any character, instead of requiring completion with the bound character

Increased the chance for Legendary tiles to appear in the shop by +1%

In the 7th battle, refreshing the shop has a 4% chance to recommend a type; in the 8th battle, it has an 8% chance

When using the Lucky Handle, for battles 1 and 2, if HP loss is greater than 6, reduce the HP loss by 1