New Additions
Added a Gallery button on the Character Selection screen
Added an Encyclopedia page to the Gallery, explaining the specific meanings of some entries
Optimizations & Adjustments
Optimized the experience of skipping the spin animation by reducing the animation time
Modified the special refresh recommendation algorithm, refining the recommendation rules: If the count of the most numerous type > 6, recommend only that type; in other cases, prioritize recommending the type with the highest count. If the count of the 1st type is less than 5, and the count of the second type is only 1 less than the first type, then prioritize recommending the second type, among other optimizations
Modified the shop refresh algorithm: Refreshing the shop has a chance to recommend a lineup; the more refreshes, the higher the recommendation chance, up to a maximum of 10%; If no Link is formed by the 3rd battle, the first shop refresh immediately recommends a type that can form a Link
Swapped the mechanics of the Labrador and the Wolf
Increased the ATK gained by the Eagle and the Mantis
Tiles bound to characters are now unlocked by completing a game with any character, instead of requiring completion with the bound character
Increased the chance for Legendary tiles to appear in the shop by +1%
In the 7th battle, refreshing the shop has a 4% chance to recommend a type; in the 8th battle, it has an 8% chance
When using the Lucky Handle, for battles 1 and 2, if HP loss is greater than 6, reduce the HP loss by 1
Changed the Guitar's rarity from 3 to 4
Bug Fixes
Fixed the bug preventing the Thumbs Up, Queue Up, and Scrolling Lights achievements from being completed
Fixed the conflict bug between the Chinese Dragon and the Hammer
Fixed the bug where the Piggy Bank's Coins could exceed the limit
Fixed the bug where the Cracker, when obtained, did not update the number of Lands
Fixed the bug where the Pug's Lands increase effect did not work for Dice
Fixed the issue where the game could not be closed properly
