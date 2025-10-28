After two and a half months in Open Beta, we are finally ready to move to the next stage: Prologue: Go Wayback! is coming to Early Access on November 20th!
We would like to thank our community for continuously testing our game and sharing their ideas, feedback, and Go Wayback! stories. Nothing gets our team more excited.
What’s New in Early Access?
Game Modes
Early Access is only the start of the journey for our game, and Game Modes are a way to change how you are exploring the world. At Early Access launch we will have three Game Modes, with more to come as we work with the community:
Go Wayback! - The default mode: survive and make your way to the Weather Tower
Objective: Survive - Challenge yourself and survive for as long as possible with limited resources
Free Roam - Explore at your own pace without worrying about starvation, dehydration or hypothermia
Custom Game Settings
In Early Access you will have access to the a new Custom Game Settings menu, which allows you to further customize your run. Tweak various Dev settings like setting the weather types, adjusting spawn rates for consumables, choosing day or night settings and much more.
Map Editor
We have been testing our Map Editor feature for a while, and we are happy to announce that it will be available to the public with the Early Access release. You will be able to draw your own rivers and water bodies using the in-game Map designer, or you can import any PNG image from your system and turn it into a Map!
We plan to keep improving the Map Editor throughout Early Access.
Map Seed Sharing
Did you come across an amazing sunset view from a mountain top? With Early Access, you will be able to share the map seed with your friends so they can experience it themselves.
Saving
Suspend your run and resume it another time. Saving has been trickier than you'd think, as our guided generation system means things don't end up at the same place every time. We are doing some final testing on our save system ahead of rolling it out with Early Access launch.
Prologue: Go Wayback! will be available to buy from November 20 for $19.99 USD / 19.99 EUR.
Take a sneak peak in today's Open Beta update
Game Modes
Two of the new Game Modes, Objective: Survive and Free Roam, are already available for testing today in today's update!
New Items
Previously the game featured a single flashlight, the OG. With this update, we are adding three more flashlights. Some require a little extra effort (see the hand-cranked flashlight below), while others offer different illumination distances and beam widths.
Environment
Rivers are also getting an update in this patch. With more variety in river profiles and improved tree, grass, and rock placement, the world around you now feels a notch more realistic.
Patch Notes: v0.21492
Gameplay & Systems
New Game Modes menu added with two new Game Modes
Added Unstuck button to the pause menu
Players’ fingers now appear dirtier to match the environment
Music player no longer exhibits “haunted” behavior
Generator updated with new diegetic fuel gauge
Items
Added new flashlights with different functionalities
Added a prying tool for destruction
World & Environment
New river banks and more river variations added
Foraging logic updated, mushrooms now spawn more more consistently
Mud patches are now visible on maps; mud color updated
Updated areas around cabins with new set dressing
Fixed floating, misplaced, and clipping objects in several cabins
Animated roof destruction added
UI & Other Fixes
Updated translations
Adjusted map visuals and behavior; weather tower now displays its area
Fog reduced under clear and overcast conditions
Fixed compass disappearing and rotation resetting issues
Adjusted ladder and shelter collisions to prevent blocking and clipping
