After two and a half months in Open Beta, we are finally ready to move to the next stage: Prologue: Go Wayback! is coming to Early Access on November 20th!



We would like to thank our community for continuously testing our game and sharing their ideas, feedback, and Go Wayback! stories. Nothing gets our team more excited.



What’s New in Early Access?

Game Modes

Early Access is only the start of the journey for our game, and Game Modes are a way to change how you are exploring the world. At Early Access launch we will have three Game Modes, with more to come as we work with the community:

Go Wayback! - The default mode: survive and make your way to the Weather Tower

Objective: Survive - Challenge yourself and survive for as long as possible with limited resources

Free Roam - Explore at your own pace without worrying about starvation, dehydration or hypothermia

Custom Game Settings

In Early Access you will have access to the a new Custom Game Settings menu, which allows you to further customize your run. Tweak various Dev settings like setting the weather types, adjusting spawn rates for consumables, choosing day or night settings and much more.

Map Editor

We have been testing our Map Editor feature for a while, and we are happy to announce that it will be available to the public with the Early Access release. You will be able to draw your own rivers and water bodies using the in-game Map designer, or you can import any PNG image from your system and turn it into a Map!

We plan to keep improving the Map Editor throughout Early Access.

Map Seed Sharing

Did you come across an amazing sunset view from a mountain top? With Early Access, you will be able to share the map seed with your friends so they can experience it themselves.

Saving

Suspend your run and resume it another time. Saving has been trickier than you'd think, as our guided generation system means things don't end up at the same place every time. We are doing some final testing on our save system ahead of rolling it out with Early Access launch.

Prologue: Go Wayback! will be available to buy from November 20 for $19.99 USD / 19.99 EUR.

Take a sneak peak in today's Open Beta update

Game Modes

Two of the new Game Modes, Objective: Survive and Free Roam, are already available for testing today in today's update!

New Items

Previously the game featured a single flashlight, the OG. With this update, we are adding three more flashlights. Some require a little extra effort (see the hand-cranked flashlight below), while others offer different illumination distances and beam widths.



Environment

Rivers are also getting an update in this patch. With more variety in river profiles and improved tree, grass, and rock placement, the world around you now feels a notch more realistic.

Patch Notes: v0.21492

Gameplay & Systems

New Game Modes menu added with two new Game Modes

Added Unstuck button to the pause menu

Players’ fingers now appear dirtier to match the environment

Music player no longer exhibits “haunted” behavior

Generator updated with new diegetic fuel gauge

Items

Added new flashlights with different functionalities

Added a prying tool for destruction

World & Environment

New river banks and more river variations added

Foraging logic updated, mushrooms now spawn more more consistently

Mud patches are now visible on maps; mud color updated

Updated areas around cabins with new set dressing

Fixed floating, misplaced, and clipping objects in several cabins

Animated roof destruction added

UI & Other Fixes