🛠 Patch Notes:
- Restored the employee management app on the tablet
- Fixed scaling of the banking app on PC and tablet
- Fixed amount field validation in negotiations
- Fixed an issue that allowed closing the negotiation window with the Esc key after negotiations had started
- Fixed photo display for Aurora Outrider and UMX 800C in the vehicle reset app when using non-default colors
- Increased the entry zone for entering repair mode through the hood on the ThunderX model
In the meantime, we invite you to check out the forum thread where we gather your feedback and ideas for future updates:
https://steamcommunity.com/app/2404880/discussions/0/604157805816993720/
