 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ REDSEC Battlefield™ REDSEC Hollow Knight Escape From Duckov Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
28 October 2025 Build 20573046 Edited 28 October 2025 – 14:26:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🛠 Patch Notes:

  • Restored the employee management app on the tablet
  • Fixed scaling of the banking app on PC and tablet
  • Fixed amount field validation in negotiations
  • Fixed an issue that allowed closing the negotiation window with the Esc key after negotiations had started
  • Fixed photo display for Aurora Outrider and UMX 800C in the vehicle reset app when using non-default colors
  • Increased the entry zone for entering repair mode through the hood on the ThunderX model






In the meantime, we invite you to check out the forum thread where we gather your feedback and ideas for future updates:
https://steamcommunity.com/app/2404880/discussions/0/604157805816993720/

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2404881
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link