Hello Victorians!

A small hotfix today addressing a number of bugfixes, as well as a special surprise in content.



After a short time in Opt in Beta, we have moved it over to a proper hotfix release - featuring fixes for audio being played multiple times and to capitalists/aristocrats being confused by financial districts.



Checksum for this hotfix is 1ebc. Savegames from previous 1.11 versions should work, but for the most benefit from bugfixes or balance changes it is best to use a new save!

The following changes have been made to the game compared to 1.11.0:

Balance

It is no longer possible for revolutions to fire if they do not have the support of any army units at all. Secessions can still fire with the support of no army units, so long as they can potentially raise conscripts

Content

Spooky season is alive! Alive!

Bugfixes

Fixed an issue that caused the HBC to be unable to colonize the Yukon Territory

Moved the mobilization sound to be a global sound to play any time the player becomes involved in a conflict, but only if he is not in a conflict already

Moved the revolutionary movement sound to only play once when a Political Movement becomes insurrectionary, it will play the sound if the map is visible or the movement list in the Politics panel is visible when it turns insurrectionary

Fixed a bug where ownership buildings tended to snipe capitalists/aristocrats from each other instead of hiring other eligible pops for those jobs

Fixed a bug where country monopolies were not correctly blocking private construction of the monopolized building types

Fixed a bug where political strength from wealth was truncated, resulting in (among other issues) pops with wealth lower than 8 getting no political strength from wealth

Fixed a bug where a civil war that failed to get the support of any states (due to all its valid states already supporting a different civil war) could start and restart every single week



