 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 New World: Aeternum Battlefield™ REDSEC Call of Duty® Counter-Strike 2 Hollow Knight
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 October 2025 Build 20572932 Edited 29 October 2025 – 13:06:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Victorians!

A small hotfix today addressing a number of bugfixes, as well as a special surprise in content. 

After a short time in Opt in Beta, we have moved it over to a proper hotfix release - featuring fixes for audio being played multiple times and to capitalists/aristocrats being confused by financial districts. 

Checksum for this hotfix is 1ebc. Savegames from previous 1.11 versions should work, but for the most benefit from bugfixes or balance changes it is best to use a new save!

The following changes have been made to the game compared to 1.11.0:

Balance

  • It is no longer possible for revolutions to fire if they do not have the support of any army units at all. Secessions can still fire with the support of no army units, so long as they can potentially raise conscripts

Content

  • Spooky season is alive! Alive!

Bugfixes

  • Fixed an issue that caused the HBC to be unable to colonize the Yukon Territory

  • Moved the mobilization sound to be a global sound to play any time the player becomes involved in a conflict, but only if he is not in a conflict already

  • Moved the revolutionary movement sound to only play once when a Political Movement becomes insurrectionary, it will play the sound if the map is visible or the movement list in the Politics panel is visible when it turns insurrectionary

  • Fixed a bug where ownership buildings tended to snipe capitalists/aristocrats from each other instead of hiring other eligible pops for those jobs

  • Fixed a bug where country monopolies were not correctly blocking private construction of the monopolized building types

  • Fixed a bug where political strength from wealth was truncated, resulting in (among other issues) pops with wealth lower than 8 getting no political strength from wealth

  • Fixed a bug where a civil war that failed to get the support of any states (due to all its valid states already supporting a different civil war) could start and restart every single week

Previous Patchnotes

1.11


Changed files in this update

Project Caligula Content Depot 529341
  • Loading history…
Windows Project Caligula Windows Depot 529342
  • Loading history…
macOS Project Caligula OSX Depot 529343
  • Loading history…
Linux Project Caligula Linux Depot 529344
  • Loading history…
Windows Project Caligula Windows Launcher Depot 529345
  • Loading history…
macOS Project Caligula OSX Launcher Depot 529346
  • Loading history…
Linux Project Caligula Linux Launcher Depot 529347
  • Loading history…
DLC 2800730 Depot 2800730
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link