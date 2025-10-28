[Bug Fixes]

1. Fixed an issue where some card icons appeared misaligned.

2. Fixed an issue where the "Light Dome Supreme" skill effect was functioning abnormally.

3. Fixed an issue where the pre-calculated food consumption could sometimes differ from the actual amount consumed.

4. Fixed an issue where Happiness calculation could become abnormal under certain conditions.

5. Fixed an issue where Mana Charging could behave abnormally in some situations.

6. Fixed an issue where Apprentices and Owl Messengers could become stuck under certain conditions.

7. Fixed an issue where the UI layout in the Archive interface could display abnormally in specific cases.

8. Fixed an issue where the Research Station description could display incorrectly under certain circumstances.

9. Fixed an issue where the Grand Hall could malfunction in some situations.

[Content Adjustments]

1. Added a new card "Storage Cabinet". The blueprint can be obtained through research after reaching a certain reputation level.

2. Added Happiness boost effects to some character traits.

3. Reduced the Academy reputation level required to unlock the technologies for Tablets, Resource Crates, and Dimensional Boxes.

4. Apprentices who have completed their assessment cannot change their target profession; corresponding validation has been added to enforce this.

5. Added an "Feedback" button to the ESC menu.

6. Optimized the descriptions of Micro-space, Mana Core, and Dimensional Crystal.