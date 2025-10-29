 Skip to content
29 October 2025 Build 20572865 Edited 29 October 2025 – 04:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Updates to all platforms

Major fixes

  • Fixed an issue for instances when specific cutscenes wouldn’t render properly if graphic presets are changed when resolution is locked.

 

For Microsoft Store and Steam® versions

Additional features

  • Updated to display dialog box indicating cause of crash for instances of crashes with CPUs that are not AVX2 compatible.

  • Updated to ensure device doesn’t go to sleep during cutscenes.

Major fixes

  • Fixed an issue of stretched displays when an aspect ratio that differs from the monitor display is selected while in Fullscreen mode.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2627261
