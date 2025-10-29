Updates to all platforms
Major fixes
Fixed an issue for instances when specific cutscenes wouldn’t render properly if graphic presets are changed when resolution is locked.
For Microsoft Store and Steam® versions
Additional features
Updated to display dialog box indicating cause of crash for instances of crashes with CPUs that are not AVX2 compatible.
Updated to ensure device doesn’t go to sleep during cutscenes.
Major fixes
Fixed an issue of stretched displays when an aspect ratio that differs from the monitor display is selected while in Fullscreen mode.
Changed files in this update