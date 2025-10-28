Mac Support:
Support the MacOS and optimised for the mouse of mac (Only one mouse key)
Performance Improvement:
Adjust light and reflection effect to improve the performance during gameplay.
Map Undead Bastion:
Paladin Liora add ability Bless of Kings
Berserker Susu add ability Shout of Herolism
Ranger Fara add ability Sprint Aura.
Alchemist Link add ability Terror Wave.
Bug Fix:
1. Fix the bug that camera move position when click on redar.
2. Fix the bug that unit can not move when right click on redar.
3. Fix the bug that building replay point can not be set on Hero when right click on the hero icon.
4. Fix the bug that Horde Shaman Hero when summon Worm when basic attack critical.
5. Modify the unit size, unit will not be blocked by buildings.
Version 0.80 Early Access for both Windows and Mac
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 1298432
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update