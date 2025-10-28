Support the MacOS and optimised for the mouse of mac (Only one mouse key)Adjust light and reflection effect to improve the performance during gameplay.Paladin Liora add ability Bless of KingsBerserker Susu add ability Shout of HerolismRanger Fara add ability Sprint Aura.Alchemist Link add ability Terror Wave.1. Fix the bug that camera move position when click on redar.2. Fix the bug that unit can not move when right click on redar.3. Fix the bug that building replay point can not be set on Hero when right click on the hero icon.4. Fix the bug that Horde Shaman Hero when summon Worm when basic attack critical.5. Modify the unit size, unit will not be blocked by buildings.