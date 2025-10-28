 Skip to content
Major 28 October 2025 Build 20572843 Edited 28 October 2025 – 12:52:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Mac Support:
Support the MacOS and optimised for the mouse of mac (Only one mouse key)

Performance Improvement:
Adjust light and reflection effect to improve the performance during gameplay.

Map Undead Bastion:
Paladin Liora add ability Bless of Kings
Berserker Susu add ability Shout of Herolism
Ranger Fara add ability Sprint Aura.
Alchemist Link add ability Terror Wave.

Bug Fix:
1. Fix the bug that camera move position when click on redar.
2. Fix the bug that unit can not move when right click on redar.
3. Fix the bug that building replay point can not be set on Hero when right click on the hero icon.
4. Fix the bug that Horde Shaman Hero when summon Worm when basic attack critical.
5. Modify the unit size, unit will not be blocked by buildings.




