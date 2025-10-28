 Skip to content
Major 28 October 2025 Build 20572810
Update notes via Steam Community

This game is in the adult category and these official patch notes contain images.

Are you sure you want to view these images?

Hello! We have finally rolled out the super update that people have been asking for the most.

We now support 14 languages. 14! And it was the players who helped us with the translation! The community did the impossible (in our opinion) and translated our game into a bunch of languages.

We added almost 300 artworks to the final episodes. We fixed a bunch of minor bugs.

Also, some players complained about the language selection screen freezing. We fixed that too.


Thank you for your support. The third season page is collecting wishlists (by the way, have you added our game to your wishlist?).

We will try to keep you updated with the latest news. And we have started working on the DLC. It's turning out really cool. Stay tuned for more details.

