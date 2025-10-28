Added

- Horse export and import in pause menu

- In standings, show awards tab

- Population regulator parameter exposed in world creation, you can now choose when creating game world, when regulator will kick it (from x1 to x50 start population)

- Added Atkinson Hyperlegible and Open Dyslexic fonts

- New auction detail page, this helps with viewing horses in upcoming auctions in a better way, the old way was really annoying

- Added the option to automatically send error and crash logs to the developers. The user will be prompted to enable/disable the feature. The logging can be turned on/off in the settings: Debug -> 'Send error logs automatically'

- To debug settings, added coats toggle. This unlocks in the sidebar for debugging and developing coat colors, where you can generate and list coats to see what's in-game and whats missing. Meant to help developers and coat color creators.

Improved

- When poaching pick staff a bit more randomly, this should prevent CPU always targetting the same staff making their salary balloon out of control

- In auction register, have quick input buttons for buyout, reserve and staring price.

- CTA coloring for register for race and buy horse

Fixed

- When buying pregnant mare, the ownership of the future foal also now changes to the buyer

- Small bug in temperament training calculation, where the results where a bit inflated in the backend

- Auction now shows correct ability and potential

- When horse dies withdraw it from auctions

- Inbox read all button now should properly mark messages as read in database (triple-click to force read all including important messages)

- Fixed breeding cost calculation when standing a stallion and breeding with a leased CPU mare,now correctly charges only the mare's lease fee instead of the stallion's stud fee

- In auction register, show what the current value is for registered horses in buyout, reserve and starting price instead of setting to 0

- Made changing scenes quickly more robust

- In visual breeding, if you go to sire or dams profile and come back, they are now persistant

- Added period to save name filter

- Fix line breaks showing /n in emails about top jockey, manager and trainer