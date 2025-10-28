 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ REDSEC Battlefield™ REDSEC Hollow Knight Call of Duty® Escape From Duckov
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
28 October 2025 Build 20572631 Edited 28 October 2025 – 16:33:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Adjusted bridge colliders in "Alter Ego".

  • Improved VFX for laser and fisherman’s mops.

  • Fixed an issue where French text appeared in the German localization.

  • Updated Czech localization and font (no more randomly bolded letters).

  • Restored proper values to certain stealable items in "Alter Ego".

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1040201
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link