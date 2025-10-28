Adjusted bridge colliders in "Alter Ego".
Improved VFX for laser and fisherman’s mops.
Fixed an issue where French text appeared in the German localization.
Updated Czech localization and font (no more randomly bolded letters).
Restored proper values to certain stealable items in "Alter Ego".
Hotfix 3.0.1-1
