Time for an Encore!

The penny may have dropped, but there’s always another reason for one more visit. After watching the outro cinematic, a new fellow may introduce himself to your encampment and play songs of glory and heroic death! The Bard will be available and bring with him a small selection of his finest music to choose from with every step into the halls.

The free update “Bardsong” is now available. If you own the soundtrack the new songs are available to listen outside of the game as well.

The Boglands

It’s time for today’s main attraction - The Boglands

The Boglands will offer a new challenge in a swampy area with tons of nasty creatures lurking in the mud, rising and pressing on to overwhelm you in numbers. Keep decimating their numbers to force the Lord of Blight to rise from their hiding spot. How fast can you conquer the Boglands?

The boglands not only offer an entirely new environment, but also:

2 new character (The Crone and The Alchemist)

3 new abilities

60+ new quests

12 new items

6 new artifacts

Decay Mechanics & Earth Element

You can complete your Halls of Torment content with the Support Bundle which now also includes The Boglands.

The Boglands Content

The Boglands

Can be unlocked by collecting 11 herbs in total.

A new area that will also be available at the Shrine of Torment.

Instead of having a fixed time, the Lord triggers after defeating 25 000 Enemies.

Has its own quest board with quests to unlock further DLC content.

Will unlock the first defensive ability “Enlightenment”.

The Crone

Unlocked through the Boglands quest board.

Decay and summon centric character.

Summons 4 types of plants with the ratio depending on selected abilities.

Buffs summons more the fewer summons she has active at the same time.

Will unlock the ability “Undergrowth”.

The Alchemist

Unlocked through the Boglands quest board.

Multielement character that uses whatever element is equipped.

Great choice to improve your direct damage with elements but also to increase effect chances.

Converts Damage bonus to Effect Damage bonus.

Will unlock the ability “Elemental Cascade”

Decay

Decay is a permanent elemental effect.

Will reduce block and defense of enemies.

Deals low amounts of damage every second.

Adding 4 ability upgrades to existing abilities for the new element / effect.

Other Unlocks:

Growth Traits that improve stats as you level up.

Blessings to increase potion capacity.

Traits to increase Effect Damage.

12 Items focusing on Summons, Decay and Multielemental use.

6 new Artifacts

Free Update Patch Notes

The Bard

Will greet you for an encore after you’ve seen the outro cutscene.

If you have already beaten the game, the Bard will automatically arrive.

Along with the Bard there will be a new quest board.

The Bard’s Mark lets you select a Bard ability with any other character.

Bard Abilities

The Bard will have six unique abilities.

Each ability will be unlocked from the start.

You can unlock additional traits and upgrades through the quest board.

Each ability has 2 core upgrades and at least one upgrade related to a status effect.

Bard abilities are synchronized with the three new music tracks in the game.

Metal Power

When selecting the Bard, you must choose one of the three tracks to play with.

The beats of the music trigger the bard’s abilities.

When leveling up, the music becomes more intense.

It is possible to unlock the new tracks for all other characters.

On release we’ll add the new tracks to the OST.

Other Changes

In the “Settings -> Input Methods” a new option “Manual Trait Selection” can be found to change that level up screens open automatically so that they need to be triggered manually.

Added 6 new artifacts. 3 related to the bard and 3 new generic ones.

Some artifacts can now be obtained through quests.

Done a slight rebalancing of the Torment Ranks to have a less drastic increase per level. (Health x1.11 -> x1.09, Defense x1.10 -> x1.09, Movement Speed +1.5% -> +1.0%)

Changed that Ancient Signets add +50% Damage to specific abilities they apply.

Added rare Ancient Signets.

When a PS5 controller is connected, button prompts will swap to match the PS5.

Improved settings navigation via gamepad.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where pointers to collected objects would be still displayed even if it had been picked up.

Fixed an issue with discarding items during a run with the gamepad and also selecting marks with the gamepad.

Fixed an issue where Damage, Health and Force would show the wrong buff amount for shard upgrades.

Fix: Master’s Vice artifact would not properly reduce the player’s Max Health.

Thank you for your support!