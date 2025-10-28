 Skip to content
28 October 2025 Build 20572487 Edited 28 October 2025 – 16:33:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

It’s been a little while since we opened up the doors to Before Exit: Gas Station, and honestly, we’re still amazed seeing so many of you exploring, freaking out, and trying (really hard) not to get fired. 😅

We’ve got some fun news - the game is now available in bundles on Steam! 🎉

Before Exit: Supermarket + Gas Station

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/60664/Before_Exit_Supermarket__Gas_Station/

Before Exit: Gas Station + Original Soundtrack

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/61476/Before_Exit_Gas_Station__Original_Soundtrack/

Before Exit: Supermarket + Gas Station + Soundtracks

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/61477/Before_Exit_Supermarket__Gas_Station__Soundtracks/

As always, if something weird happens (and not the intended kind of weird), drop us a message at

support@takeitstudio.com

Thanks for keeping the lights on at the station - even if they keep flickering anyway. 😉
Catch you out there, and remember: don’t forget your flashlight.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2133592
