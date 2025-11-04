 Skip to content
4 November 2025 Build 20572463 Edited 4 November 2025 – 08:33:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

A fix for a security vulnerability found in games built with Unity as reported by Unity Technologies on October 3rd, 2025 (Fri).

Please see the official announcement from Unity Technologies for further details.

Changed files in this update

An3TTDSK Content Depot 965231
