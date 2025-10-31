Hello inmates,

Thank you everyone for your feedback and support! Back to the Dawn is participating Spiral Up Publisher Sale, and you can enjoy a 10% discount on the game! The discount will last till 7th November so be sure to catch it while you can. Don't say we didn't warn you!

Below are the details of this update:

Optimizations & Adjustments:

Added auto-play for conversations, with adjustable playback speeds in [Options]. Added chat history, allowing you to view the last three days of conversations in the [Conversations] tab on the main interface. Increased speed for boxing matches from 2x to 4x. You can now end cooking tasks early in the kitchen.

Bug Fix:

The Charmer skill now works correctly while bonding with Chris. Text improvements for Simplified Chinese and Korean

Get the Back to the Dawn X Roulette Hero" Bundle to get two wonderful animal-themed games! Buy it now to stack the discounts from the Publisher Sale with the bundle discount!

If you come across any issues, please let us know by filling out our bug report form. Your feedback is crucial in helping us improve the game and ensure your prison escape experience is as smooth and thrilling as possible.