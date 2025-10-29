Thank you all for your feedback and reports!
Bugfixes
Prepping
Fixed issue sometimes letting clients refund prepped items multiple times, gaining extra credits,
Fixed visual bug of interact text to unprep someone elses item being visible+,
Fix for clients not seeing prepped items on the ship,
Visual
Party hats to Buddybot and Iris in the hangar so they don't feel left out,
Updated chain blade name to heat blade,
Laser pointer should now disable properly for pilot when no one is operating railturret or missile turret on the Dart,
Gameplay
Clients can now deal damage when reflecting bullets,
The interaction mini game will work on clients and it should over all be a bit nicer for everyone as well.,
And of course minor technical stuff.
- The Keepsake Crew
