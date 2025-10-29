 Skip to content
29 October 2025 Build 20572321 Edited 29 October 2025 – 12:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Thank you all for your feedback and reports!

Bugfixes

  • Prepping

    • Fixed issue sometimes letting clients refund prepped items multiple times, gaining extra credits,

    • Fixed visual bug of interact text to unprep someone elses item being visible+,

    • Fix for clients not seeing prepped items on the ship,

    Visual

    • Party hats to Buddybot and Iris in the hangar so they don't feel left out,

    • Updated chain blade name to heat blade,

    • Laser pointer should now disable properly for pilot when no one is operating railturret or missile turret on the Dart,

    Gameplay

    • Clients can now deal damage when reflecting bullets,

    • The interaction mini game will work on clients and it should over all be a bit nicer for everyone as well.,

    And of course minor technical stuff.

- The Keepsake Crew

