- Character Rework [Pory]
- [Christmas Mimi] Super Plague - Turn Restriction Removed
- [Christmas Mimi] Plague Remnants - Turn Restriction Removed
- [Agnis] Resurrection - Turn Restriction Removed
- [Agnis] Overload - Turn Restriction Removed
- [Agnis] Royal Flare - Turn Restriction Removed
- [Lina] Pumpkin Candy - Reduced Strength Duration
- [Ichika] Multi-Channel - Cost Increased
2.3.38.0
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update