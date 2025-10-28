 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Hollow Knight Escape From Duckov Counter-Strike 2 911 Operator Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
28 October 2025 Build 20572268 Edited 28 October 2025 – 13:32:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Character Rework [Pory]
- [Christmas Mimi] Super Plague - Turn Restriction Removed
- [Christmas Mimi] Plague Remnants - Turn Restriction Removed
- [Agnis] Resurrection - Turn Restriction Removed
- [Agnis] Overload - Turn Restriction Removed
- [Agnis] Royal Flare - Turn Restriction Removed
- [Lina] Pumpkin Candy - Reduced Strength Duration
- [Ichika] Multi-Channel - Cost Increased

Changed files in this update

Depot 2750921
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link