28 October 2025 Build 20572264 Edited 28 October 2025 – 11:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Update 0.390a


Bugfix / Balance:
  • Knight - will no longer die from Lilis (keep in mind that there is no visual indicator of Knight being protected yet. If she targets him at night, no one will die.)
  • Fixed a bug where character art sometimes displayed the incorrect character during the round summary.


Visual:
  • Renamed Counsellor to Chancellor. I feel this new name fits the character better.
  • Slight background changes to fit Halloween vibes a little more.


Skins and Achievements:
All skins are Halloween themed and can be unlocked only during Halloween.
Most of them are rather easy to unlock, but are rare since they are only available for a short time
(It will end on November 6).

New skins for:
  • Baker
  • Bard
  • Medium
  • Architect
  • Lover
  • Empress
  • Knight

