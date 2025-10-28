Bugfix / Balance:
- Knight - will no longer die from Lilis (keep in mind that there is no visual indicator of Knight being protected yet. If she targets him at night, no one will die.)
- Fixed a bug where character art sometimes displayed the incorrect character during the round summary.
Visual:
- Renamed Counsellor to Chancellor. I feel this new name fits the character better.
- Slight background changes to fit Halloween vibes a little more.
Skins and Achievements:
All skins are Halloween themed and can be unlocked only during Halloween.
Most of them are rather easy to unlock, but are rare since they are only available for a short time
(It will end on November 6).
New skins for:
- Baker
- Bard
- Medium
- Architect
- Lover
- Empress
- Knight
