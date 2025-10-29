 Skip to content
29 October 2025 Build 20572236 Edited 29 October 2025 – 05:13:42 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🐾 Bug Fix

  • The mouse pointer is now hidden during normal gameplay when using keyboard and mouse.

  • Fixed some text misspellings.

  • Other minor fixes and improvements.

We hope you continue to enjoy STill It Runs!

