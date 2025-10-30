Fellow Officers,

there's a lot more to do for the Brighton Police Department: Introducing The Mission Update, available now across PC, PlayStation, and Xbox!

This update contains:

🚨 New Callouts

📷 New Tool: CCTV

🪲 Several Bug Fixes

📉 Several Crash Fixes

... and more!

Starting today, officers will experience a variety of new challenges and tasks throughout their shifts.

➡️ But now, let's take a closer look!

A whole set of new Callouts

The Mission Update introduces a variety of brand-new callouts – the responsibilities of the Brighton Police Department are growing!

These callouts require a new sense of urgency and care as they greatly improve the safety of Brighton. Officers will face new and dynamic challenges that require careful judgment, empathy, and swift action – ensuring that every call is handled with the professionalism and dedication that defines the Brighton PD.

The citizens of Brighton rely on your vigilance more than ever. Not all crime happens across all districts, so make sure to show presence across the entire city.

Vandalism: Citizens have reported an increase in property damage across multiple neighborhoods – a serious crime that demands immediate response. Make sure to secure the scene, capture evidence, interview witnesses, locate and review CCTV footage for further clues, and identify and arrest the supect based on collected evidence!

Vagrancy: Individuals have started using public space without a clear lawful purpose, often involving panhandling, loitering, or even setting up temporary shelter in areas not designated for habitation.

Officers are asked to investigate the scenes: Aggressive panhandling does warrant a fine or an official warning while unauthorized camping justifies arrest and removal of any obstruction. Should you observe loitering that causes discomfort or perceived threat to others, a fine or warning are expected.

Please act with discretion – yes, the enforcement of local ordinances are important, but so is empathy to the person. You never know what they've gone through.

Domestic Incidents: A rise in conflichts between invididuals in a household or intimate relationship have been spotted! These range from simple verbal disputes to physical violence and must be handled with care to ensure the safety of all parties involved.

De-escalate verbal disputes, provide first aid to injured individuals, call for medical assistance if necessary, and detain individuals involved in the scene. When physical violence is confirmed, you must arrest perpetrators for domestic violence!

Your judgement is important: Always assess the scene to carefully determine if there is a clear victim or if both parties are equally aggressive.

To gather additional information, officers now have access to an additional tool: CCTV!

At crime scenes, you can access the camera to find out who's truly responsible for their acts! Observe the footage, take note of what you see, and find the suspects.

Now available: The Vanguard Police Vehicle!

Take command of the mighty police pickup and experience the strength of an American legend: the Vanguard Police Vehicle!

Built to dominate both city streets and rugged backroads, the VPV combines sheer size with unmistakable authority, delivering an unforgettable patrol experience across Brighton and the state of Franklin.

This vehicle comes in two variants: One with and one without a hardtop!

Owners of the Season Pass receive this vehicle for free:





Some final words

That’s all for now! Jump into the new update today, and let us know what you think! Thank you so much for your support and stay tuned for what’s next! 💙

Please keep in mind that voice-overs for this update have not been delivered yet and will be retroactively added as soon as they have been completed.

This is just the first of two updates related to new missions! The second part is currently scheduled to be released in December, introducing noise complaints and more. Stay tuned for additional details very soon!

And that said, here are today's patch notes:

Changelog – Update 20.0.4

New Features, Improvements & Content

Added Vagrancy Callouts

Added Domestic Disturbance Callouts

Added Vandalism Callouts

Added CCTV Camera as new tool available at Crime Scene Callouts

Bug Fixes

Gameplay

Fixed evidence only able to be photographed from certain angles

Fixed 'game over' when shooting multiple times during Self-Defense

Fixed CP Loss for checking ID of an injured NPC at accidents and crime callouts

Stability & Performance

Fixed a crash that occurred when calling for Arrest Backup

Fixed a crash that occurred when joining a public multiplayer session

Fixed a crash that occurred in collisions with other cars

NPC & NPV

Fixed tow truck does not drive away for vehicles of shot armed NPCs

Fixed vehicles from previous shift remain spawned even if neighborhood is no longer part of your jurisdiction

Fixed Medic unable to enter alleys with Fence Doors

Patrol Cars & Gadgets

Fixed some issues with ELS colors

Fixed Unable to use Winch gadget on totaled cars

Graphics & Game World

Fixed player outfits don't update until the locker is opened

Fixed missing uniforms leading to invisible body in main menu and in-game

Fixed graffiti being applied at a wrong angle

Tweaked collision of certain stairs

Sounds

Linked correct voice lines to several dialogues with NPCs

UI

Fixed 'Draw Weapon' UI disappearing way too soon if the player doesn't press the correct button

Added interaction wheel group names for all languages

Interaction wheel restructure for all driver and truck driver states

Interaction wheel restructure for all slightly and critically injured NPCs

Interaction wheel restructure for pedestrians

Your Police Simulator Team



